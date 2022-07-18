Pakistan to Demand ICC to Regulate Franchise T20 Leagues

The finalization of the Future Tours Program (FTP) and a concrete strategy for the proliferation of T20 franchise competitions are some of the salient topics which the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Ramiz Raja, and Chief Executive, Faisal Hasnain, will raise at next week’s ICC Annual Conference in Birmingham.

The confirmation of the FTP for the 2024-2031 cycle is the foremost priority for the cricket boards in order to develop clarity regarding the schedule of international teams and accordingly prepare for the assignments.

PCB Chief Executive, Faisal Hasnain, said, “Finalizing the Future Tours Program (FTP) is very important for us. This will give us certainty about which teams will be visiting us and which countries we will be touring. 80 percent of the FTP has already been agreed upon and the remaining 20 percent will be completed in the upcoming meeting.

Secondly, the growth of franchise cricket is impacting the already crammed international cricket calendar. The PCB is concerned about this development and wants the ICC to formulate a strategy on this issue.

“We have sent a proposal to the ICC, which they have added to their meeting agenda. Two other boards have also conveyed their apprehensions to the ICC on this matter and urged the ICC to create a working group to debate on the expansion of franchise-based T20 leagues,” he said.

“The annual conference presents a unique opportunity for networking with representatives of the world cricket. We are planning several initiatives that involve fellow members and meetings have already been set up on the sidelines with other boards to collectively enhance our common interest,” Faisal concluded.