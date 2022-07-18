FBR Officer Slapped with Compulsory Retirement over Unauthorized Absence from Duty

The Federal Board of Revenue has imposed the penalty of compulsory retirement on Nihal Kazim, Appraising Officer (BS-16), Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Karachi due to prolonged unauthorized absence from duty for three years.

After the initial inquiry, a show cause notice was issued to the accused officer. In response, the accused submitted his reply and appeared for a personal hearing before the Collector/Authorized Officer.

After considering the inquiry report and his reply, the accused officer has been found guilty of “inefficiency” and “misconduct”. The Authorized Officer recommended the imposition of a major penalty on the accused.

The Member (Admin), FBR being “Authority” in this case, after carefully considering the case record, inquiry report, verbal submissions of the accused during the hearing, and recommendations of the Authorized Officer found no solid evidence and merits in the stance of the accused for his prolonged un-authorized absence from duty for three years.

Accordingly, the Member Admin has observed that the charges stand established against the accused. The Authority has, therefore, imposed a major penalty of “compulsory retirement from service” on Kazim.

His period of absence from duty is treated as extraordinary leave and the excess amount drawn as pay and allowances is to be recovered from pensionary benefits. He will have a right to file an appeal against this Order to the Appellate Authority within a period of 30 days.