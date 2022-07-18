Inquiry Report on Guddu Power Plant Blaze to be Completed Soon

The Senate Standing Committee on Power was informed on Monday that the inquiry committee will furnish a report on the blaze at Guddu Power Plant in the next few days.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Power was held under the chair of Senator Saifullah Abro in the Chair.

The chairman took up the matter of the blast at Guddu Power Plant and inquired about the reasons for the incident and the time it will take to restore the plant.

Officials of Central Power Generation Company (CPGC) said that an inquiry committee has been formed, which will conclude its report in the next few days.

The meeting commenced with deliberations on points of public importance regarding month-wise decrease and increase in electricity bills made by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in the name of fuel adjustment raised by Senator Kamran Murtaza in the House.

Member Tariff Maqsood Anwar told the committee that the tariff is designed to cover future tariffs on fuel and it is linked with fuel and dispatch costs. Owing to the recent Russian-Ukrainian war the cost of fuel has been increased and which eventually led to an increase in tariff, he added.

Senator Abro said that consumers are paying money to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) but electricity is not available. He demanded a complete report regarding the factors leading to this unexpected increase in tariff.

Senator Mushtaq took up the matter of the unavailability of electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He mentioned that KP produces 7000 MW electricity and its demand is around 2800 to 3000 MW but despite producing a huge chunk of electricity, the people of the province are without electricity.

He said that according to the constitution of Pakistan, 13 percent of total generation is share of KP and it must be provided. The chairman directed the NEPRA Chairman to provide the due share of electricity to the province.