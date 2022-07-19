Pakistani Bodybuilder Makes History in Mr. Universe Bodybuilding Championship

Pakistani bodybuilder, Faheem Malik, created history as he became the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in the Professional Mr. Universe Bodybuilding Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The World Fitness Federation (WFF) Universe Pro-Am event held on 16 and 17 July featured top bodybuilders from 70 countries around the world including Australia, Japan, South Africa, and Thailand.

The event featured competitions in various categories including bodybuilding, sports model, bikini model, beach model, and aerobics. The bodybuilding competition further featured two categories; Mr. Universe and Junior Mr. Universe.

While Faheem created history by winning the professional card in the Mr. Universe category, two more Pakistani bodybuilders bagged medals in the Junior category. Moiz Mehar won the silver medal while Ijaz Haider won the bronze.

The World Fitness Federation bodybuilding championships started back in 1968 and has been one of the staple tournaments in the bodybuilding championships ever since its inception. The tournament features both Amateur and Professional bodybuilding championships with competitors hailing from every continent across the globe.