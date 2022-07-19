Finance Minister Urges Furniture Manufacturers to Enhance Export Base

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has urged the Pakistan Furniture Association to enhance its export base.

The finance minister held a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Furniture Association headed by its Chairman Zahid Hussain at the Finance Division on Tuesday.

The delegation apprised the minister of the industry’s contribution to the development of the economy and shared the issues that the furniture sector is facing, especially regarding general sales tax (GST) and other taxes.

The delegation requested the minister to settle these matters and sought the support of the government in bringing efficiency to the sector.

The finance minister directed the concerned authorities to resolve the issues of the furniture industry and asked for the provision of maximum relief to them. He also stressed that the Pakistan Furniture Association needs to enhance its export base.

The meeting was attended by the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Industry, Rana Ihsan Afzal, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Shakeel Munir, and senior officers from the Finance Division.