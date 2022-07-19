Lahore to Get a New Online Property Portal for Overseas Pakistanis

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is considering introducing a proposal to launch an online portal facility for the transfer of properties and other transactions, as well as an e-bidding system for the public auction of plots for overseas Pakistanis.

As per the details, LDA Director-General, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chaired a meeting on Monday for this initiative to review the procedure for launching the e-bidding system.

Also in attendance were LDA Director Administration, Imran Ali, Director (DG Headquarters), Akbar Nakai, Director Computer Services, Abdul Basit Qamar, and other concerned officers.

The LDA DG apprised the attendees that the online portal would protect expatriate Pakistanis’ properties and would also eliminate counterfeiting.

He added that overall, these measures undertaken by the LDA will promote transparency in such matters.

In other news, the LDA has failed to complete its development projects in Lahore for several months. It is currently working on three mega projects but it has several projects that have not been completed for many years.

Sources revealed that the authority is busy rebuilding small roads, especially in the city’s constituencies, including Johar Town, Township, and other areas where the by-elections were held recently.