Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4’s Launch Event

Samsung has confirmed the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked launch event through a cryptic puzzle on Twitter. The puzzle includes three images – the first is a grid of letters, numbers, and icons, the second image is a grid of colors, and the last one shows some of those colors in a row.

If you match the colors in the second grid with their corresponding numbers in the first grid and put it in order as shown in the last image, you get 081022, which is August 10, 2022.

Here is the puzzle if you want to solve it yourself.

We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 18, 2022

This confirms all previous reports that leaked the August 10 launch date for Samsung’s upcoming foldables, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. These folding phones have already leaked extensively in the past to the point we know all about these phones.

We are also expecting to see Galaxy Watch 5 at this launch event, but there are few details on the wearable at the moment. However, since the launch date has been confirmed, the official teaser campaign should start soon which will confirm a few details about the upcoming products. Stay tuned.