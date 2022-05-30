All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 [Leak]

Samsung’s next generation of foldable phones is coming soon and leaks with detailed information have become more common lately. Several tipsters have talked about the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s specifications already, but the latest report from notable leakster Yogesh Brar has the entire spec sheet.

Some of the information lines up with previous leaks, while other details contradict older reports. Let’s have a look.

Note that the information below is only a leak so some specifications may be inaccurate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to look like a foldable S22 Ultra. Yogesh claims that it will have a 7.6-inch inner screen based on an AMOLED panel with QXGA+ (widescreen) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display will also be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, but with HD+ resolution and 6.2-inch diagonal size.

Older reports have said that the display will be tougher this time with support for the S Pen, but without a built-in slot. The main display will have a 16MP under-screen selfie camera, but there is no word on improvements over the last generation. The outer screen will have a 10MP shooter inside a punch-hole cutout.

Under the hood, we will get the newly announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with 12/16GB RAM options with 256GB/512GB storage. The main camera will be a combination of a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. This goes against older reports that predicted the same 108MP camera sensor as the S22 Ultra.

Battery capacity will be 4,400 mAh with support for 25W fast charging, which is no different from last year.

Overall, it appears that the Z Fold 4 is only getting incremental chipset and camera upgrades. There is no word on a launch date yet, but we expect to see a teaser campaign in June.