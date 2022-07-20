Google’s Earthquake Alert System Arrives in Pakistan

Google launched an earthquake alert system for Android last year. The feature rolled out around the globe in regions with higher risks of earthquakes first, but now it has finally arrived in Pakistan.

As the name says, this alert system warns users about seismic activity in their regions seconds before an earthquake hits. It uses your phone’s accelerometer to detect seismic activity and has two ways to alert people – through Google search or directly through a notification on your phone.

It will also provide users with helpful tips on what to do during and after an earthquake. For instance, it can tell you to duck just in time and find cover as shown in the image below.

The search engine giant’s statement says:

The system provides near-instant information to Google Search. When people look up “earthquake” or “earthquake near me”, they will find relevant results, along with helpful resources on what to do after an earthquake. Users who do not wish to receive these alerts can turn this off in device settings.

The alert system has two different types of alerts depending on the magnitude of the earthquake. “Be Aware” alerts are meant for light earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.5 or below on the MMI scale. It will send you a notification along with the distance of the earthquake’s epicenter.

“Take Action” alerts are meant for more severe earthquakes that are level 5 or higher. It will warn users with full-screen notifications and the phone will make a loud sound to help people prepare for potential heavy shaking.