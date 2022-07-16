Pakistan Railways and PIA Announce 10% Fare Cuts for Economy Class

After the reduction in the prices of petroleum products, Pakistan Railways (PR) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have decided to bring their ticket fares down by 10 percent in a bid to provide relief to the masses.

The federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique, clarified in a video on Twitter today that the 10 percent concession in the fares is only applicable to PR’s Economy class and the Economy and Executive economy classes of PIA’s domestic flights.

He mentioned that 94 percent of PR’s users and 90 percent of the PIA users travel in Economy classes.

Minister Rafique stated that the new prices will be effective after 12 AM tonight and the concession is only for the next 30 days. He also said that the notification for the reduced travel fares will be issued on 17 July.

The minister added that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will instruct private airlines to reduce their fares as well, and enjoined the provincial governments to direct local transporters to decrease travel rates accordingly.

پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں کمی کے بعد پاکستان ریلویز کی اکانومی کلاس اور پی آٸ اے کی اندرون ملک تمام پروازوں پر کرایوں میں 10 فی صد رعایت کا اعلان انشا اللّٰہ آج رات بارہ بجے کے بعد عملدرآمد شروع ھو جائیگا pic.twitter.com/qzt2foOvmR — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) July 16, 2022

In a similar development on Friday, the All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation (APPTOF) announced a 10 percent cut in ticket fares for public travel between Lahore and other cities of Punjab.