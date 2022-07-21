Pakistan and SCO Agree to Increase Cooperation in IT Sector

Pakistan and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have agreed to increase cooperation between Pakistan’s Ministry of IT and Telecommunication and the SCO Secretariat.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Ambassador Zhang Ming called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque in Islamabad on Thursday. Matters of common interest related to information and communication technology were discussed during the meeting.

The minister apprised the SCO Secretary-General of the steps taken by the ministry in the field of information technology and telecommunication. He said that Pakistan wants to work with SCO in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud services, and digital connectivity.

The minister said that the IT sector of Pakistan has great potential and the ministry is playing an effective role in the development of the IT and Telecommunication sector in the country. He said empowerment of youth especially women is the topmost priority of the ministry.

The SCO Secretary said that steps taken by the ministry for the empowerment of women, data protection, and provision of broadband services in unserved and underserved areas of the country are laudable.

He said the SCO member countries can work on artificial intelligence, e-education, e-health, and e-commerce in far-flung areas.