Pakistani Squash Team Unable to Participate in British Open Due to Visa Issues

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has informed in a statement that Pakistan will not compete in the British Junior Open 2022 as the British Consulate in Islamabad failed to issue visas to the contingent on time.

It is to inform with regret that the British Consulate in Islamabad has failed to issue the visas to Pakistan junior squash team in time resulting in the team’s withdrawal from the prestigious British Open.

The Pakistani contingent was set to compete in the event, but it had to be withdrawn as the consulate failed to complete the necessary paperwork until July 19.

PSF officials stated that it was a fantastic opportunity for the players to get ready for the World Juniors, which begins on August 10 in France while the federation has written the WSF a letter in response to this.

The officials also stated that the federation applied for the team’s online visa on June 23 while forensics were conducted on July 2, but the consulate still failed to obtain visas within the 17-day period which is surprising.

The officials went on to say that Egypt has also withdrawn from the competition, making the event appear to be a local affair when two countries are not participating.