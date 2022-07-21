Mohammad Yousuf to be Made Pakistan’s Permanent Batting Coach

Following the improvement in the team’s batting performance, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former batting great, Mohammad Yousuf, as the national team’s permanent batting coach.

Yousuf was named temporary batting coach for the home series against Australia by the cricket board and is currently with the national team in Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ Breakdown of Pakistan’s Cricket Series From 2023 to 2027

The cricket board released him from his position as a batting coach at the National High-Performance Center Lahore earlier this week, and the position of new batting coach for the NHPC will be advertised soon.

It is worth noting that Yousuf was appointed as batting coach for the National High-Performance Center Lahore in August 2020, but he will now serve as a permanent batting coach for the national team.

ALSO READ Pakistan Makes History in Galle on the Back of Abdullah Shafique’s Heroics

Earlier this month, the cricket board expressed the desire to appoint former Australian opener, Matthew Hayden, as a batting consultant for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Matthew Hayden also worked as a batting consultant for the national team during the 2021 T20I World Cup in the UAE, where the Babar-led team went undefeated in the group stage and defeated India for the first time in world cup history.

Yousuf is widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s greatest batters. He scored 1,788 runs in Tests in 2006, a world record for the most runs scored in a calendar year, at an average of nearly 100.