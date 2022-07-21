Power Tariff Hike to Raise Electricity Rates Up to Rs. 41.21 Per Unit

An increase in base power tariff will raise the electricity rates of some residential consumers with high consumption to Rs. 41.21 per unit.

The current per unit cost of electricity is Rs. 27 per unit, inclusive of taxes, which will go up to Rs. 41.21 per unit after the increase in the base tariff, according to the data that the government shared with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The federal government requested an increase of up to Rs. 13 per unit in the base power tariff for some residential consumers with high electricity consumption., taking the per unit cost to Rs. 41.21 (35.22 per unit + 5.9874 GST).

As per the data, there will be no change for the lifeline consumers using up to 50 units per month and 100 units per month, and their rate will remain Rs. 3.95 per unit and Rs 7.74 per unit, respectively. Similarly, for the protected category of 1-100 units consumption and 101-200 units consumption, the tariff will remain Rs. 7.74 per unit and Rs. 10.06 per unit, respectively.

For the slab using 101-200 units, the base tariff will be increased by Rs. 8.59 per unit from the existing Rs. 10.36 per unit to Rs. 18.95 per unit and will cost the end consumers Rs. 22.17 per unit (Rs. 18.95 per unit+ 3.22 GST). For 201-300 units, it will be hiked by Rs. 9.52 per unit from Rs. 12.62 per unit to Rs. 22.14 per unit and will cost the end consumer Rs. 25.88 (after applying 3.74 GST). For 301-400 units, it will be jacked up by Rs. 9.80 per unit from Rs. 15.73 per unit to Rs. 25.53 per unit and cost the end consumers Rs. 29.87 per unit after the inclusion of Rs. 4.34 GST.

For the consumption of 401-500 units, the proposed tariff increase is Rs. 10.55 per unit from the existing Rs. 17.29 per unit to Rs. 27.74 per unit, and will cost the end consumer Rs. 32.45 per unit after the application of Rs. 4.71 GST. For consumers using 501-600 units, an increase of Rs. 11.05 per unit has been proposed, which will take the cost per unit from Rs 18.11 per unit to Rs. 29.16 per unit.

The end consumers of this slab will pay Rs. 34.11 per unit after the inclusion of Rs. 4.95 GST. A hike of Rs. 11.55 per unit has been recommended for consumers using 601-700 units, which will take the cost per unit for this slab from the current Rs. 18.76 per unit to Rs. 30.30 per unit and will cost the consumers Rs. 35.45 per unit after the application of Rs. 5.15 GST. Consumers using above 700 units will pay Rs. 35.22 per unit instead of the existing Rs. 22.22 per unit, and the end consumers will pay Rs. 41.21 per unit after the inclusion of 17 percent GST.