New Govt Changes the Name of PTI’s Single National Curriculum Project

The Federal Education Ministry has decided to change the name of Single National Curriculum (SNC) to Pakistan National Curriculum (PNC).

Speaking in this regard, Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, said that the word “single” is a source of confusion and doesn’t mirror the diversity found in the country’s education system.

Therefore, SNC has been renamed PNC. All curriculum and education-related reforms will now be implemented under PNC. Extensive reforms will be introduced under PNC that will cover all four aspects of a modern syllabus.

These aspects include standards, textbooks, teachers’ training, and examination reforms. The PNC will particularly focus on the last two factors because the reforms will remain incomplete without integrating these two into the education system.

Under teachers’ training reforms, teachers will receive training on modern standards, enabling them to impart quality education to students. Under exam reforms, concept-based interventions will be introduced to end rote learning.

The Minister made these statements while addressing a National Curriculum Workshop held by the Federal Education Ministry in collaboration with education ministries from all federating units.