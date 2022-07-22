Pakistan’s Biggest Superstars Set to Enter Big Bash League Draft

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi have announced their availability for the upcoming Big Bash League 2022 and have been nominated for the inaugural draft.

According to the details, the top-ranked players across formats, as well as another 15 Pakistani players, will be among the star cricketers who will be in high demand at the BBL draft.

Babar Azam, who is currently ranked 1st in the ICC T20I and ODI rankings and has recently completed 10,000 international runs across formats, will undoubtedly be a top contender in the upcoming draft.

Mohammad Rizwan, the first current international wicketkeeper-batter to put his name forward for the draft, is currently ranked second in T20Is and has a T20I average of over 50.

The left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, will also be in high demand following his exploits in the 2021 T20 World Cup and the ability to rattle the opposition batting units.

The draft will also include Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, and Shadab Khan who have previously played for Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, and Sydney Sixers respectively in the league.

Wahab Riaz and Naseem Shah will also try their luck in the draft.