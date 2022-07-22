Two Pakistani Women Create History by Scaling K2 for the First Time

Pakistan’s renowned mountaineer, Samina Baig, became the country’s first woman to scale the world’s second highest peak, K2, at 7:42 am today (Friday).

The 31-year-old, who is also Pakistan’s first female Mount Everest conqueror, was part of a ten-member team that successfully summited K2, one of the world’s most dangerous and difficult summits.

It is worth noting that K2 is the world’s second highest peak, rising 8,611 meters above sea level.

Samina Baig, who was also in charge of the group during the expedition, said she felt fortunate to have had the chance to ascend K2. Other team members include Eid Muhammad, Bulbul Kari, Ahmed Baig, Rizwan Dad, Waqar Ali, and Akber Hussain Sadpara.

Meanwhile, another member of a group of ten, Naila Kiani, along with Sirbaz Khan and Sohail Sakhi, reached the summit of the world’s second highest mountain earlier today.

In another development, an Afghan climber died at K2 Camp 4 while attempting to summit the mountain, and a French mountaineer is awaiting rescue at K2 base camp after succumbing to high-altitude sickness.