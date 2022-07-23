‘Baraatis’ in Karachi Attack Motorway Police and Edhi Volunteers

A group of people attacked the Motorway Police and Edhi volunteers near Garden Interchange after they were told to stop while traveling with a baraat on the Lyari Expressway in Karachi.

Inspector Noman Qamar detailed that the police had initially attempted to block bikers traveling with the wedding procession but one of the cars hit and injured a police officer called Mustafa. He added that the people then assaulted the Motorway Police and shattered the windows and windshields of motorway vehicles.

The unruly mob proceeded to grab guns from the Motorway Police vehicles and shoot at the policemen and the Edhi volunteers standing nearby.

Inspector Qamar detailed that three people, including two brothers who are Edhi volunteers, were injured in the firing. He added that the culprits, who were identified as residents of old Sabzi Mandi, fled when the police approached them.

Inspector Qamar subsequently filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Garden Police Station and the police have reportedly initiated an investigation. They have also collected CCTV footage of the incident and the bullet shells from the scene.