Lahore Qalandars Set to Face Indian Team Bengal in T20 Series

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars is set to face an Indian domestic team in a four-team T20 series later this year in Namibia.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Global T20 Namibia series organized by Cricket Namibia is set to take place in September this year.

Bengal from India has confirmed its participation in the series while Lahore Qalandars has also agreed to participate in principle. The third side will be a domestic team from South Africa while the host nation will fill up the fourth spot.

The final schedule of the series is expected to be announced in the coming days once logistical issues have been resolved.

The Bengal cricket team represents the Indian state of West Bengal in domestic first-class cricket. It is considered Eastern India’s strongest cricket team. Bengal has already named a 16-man team for the tournament featuring a number of fresh faces.

Domestic sides from India and Pakistan have rarely come face to face in recent years. The last time domestic teams from the two sub-continent giants collided was back in the 2014 Champions League T20 when Lahore Lions played against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Before that, the winners of the Ranji Trophy and the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy competed in a four-day first-class competition between 2006 and 2008. However, the competition lasted only three editions and was subsequently suspended.