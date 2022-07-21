Wasim Akram Wants ICC to Abolish ODI Cricket

Former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram, has claimed that cricketers find the one-day format of cricket to be exhausting and that most of them are now only focused on the other two formats.

It is quite tiring for a player to play one-day cricket. After T20, one-day cricket seems it is going for days. So players are focussing on more shorter format. And longer format obviously [with] Test cricket.

ALSO READ Mohammad Yousuf to be Made Pakistan’s Permanent Batting Coach

Wasim Akram, the leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket, stated that the popularity of T20 cricket has reduced the demand for 50-over games because players consider the shortest format to be easier and more profitable.

While responding to a question regarding Ben Stokes’ sudden retirement from ODI cricket, Wasim said, “Him deciding that he is retiring from one-day cricket is quite sad but I agree with him.”

ALSO READ Breakdown of Pakistan’s Cricket Series From 2023 to 2027

Ben Stoke, who was appointed England Test captain last month, abruptly announced his retirement from ODI cricket during the first ODI against South Africa, sparking debate in the cricket community.

When asked if the governing body should scrap the ODI format entirely, the former captain replied, “I think so,” adding that people in Asian countries have no desire to attend ODI matches in the stadium.

ALSO READ Pakistan Makes History in Galle on the Back of Abdullah Shafique’s Heroics

The former pacer also discussed the significance of red-ball cricket, stating that while there is money in white-ball cricket, he has always preferred red-ball cricket as it shapes a character of a player.