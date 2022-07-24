Pakistani Contingent Set to Participate in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Pakistan is set to field a full-strength contingent in the upcoming 22nd Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held from 28th July to 8th August 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The opening ceremony will be held on July 28 with more than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories set to compete in 19 sports.

The Pakistani contingent will compete in 12 disciplines including aquatics (swimming) athletics, para-athletics, boxing, badminton, gymnastics, hockey, judo, squash, table tennis, weightlifting, and wrestling. The National Women’s cricket team will also participate in the games.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan-Ur-Rehman Mazari will also be part of the contingent to represent the country in the Commonwealth Inter-Ministerial meeting.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Vice-President Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri Gillani will serve as Chef-de-Mission while Director-General Col. (Retd.) Muhammad Asif Zaman will function as Deputy Chef-de-Mission.