Pakistan Junior League Invites Talented Cricketers to Send Their Cricket Videos

In an effort to find young talent for the national team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this year launched the Pakistan Junior League for the first time in the country’s history.

The cricket league’s inaugural season will begin on October 1, but the management is working hard to get everything ready and has this time opened doors for all talented youngsters across the country.

The Pakistan Junior League has shared a message on its official social media account inviting young talent cricketers to take part in the inaugural U19-level competition.

While inviting the players PJL wrote, “If you have special and unique cricketing talent, share it with us! Get a chance to be part of the PJL.”

An interested player can apply by simply uploading his videos with the hashtags #PJL #Next11 #HuntfortheNext11 -and tagging three friends in the comment section and liking and sharing the post on social media.

If you have special and unique Cricketing talent, share it with us!

Get a chance to be part of the PJL. To enter simply:

-Upload your videos with hashtags #PJL #Next11 #HuntfortheNext11

-Tag 3 friends in the comment section

— Pakistan Junior League (@ThePJLofficial) July 21, 2022

While announcing the league, the PCB chairman stated that the PJL will provide the perfect platform for young cricketers in the country to hone their skills as they will compete with top young cricketers from around the world.

It is important to note that there will be six franchises participating in the tournament. The league will begin on October 1 and last for 14 days at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.