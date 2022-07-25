This Device can Diagnose Diseases From Tears

Chinese experts have invented a diagnostic instrument that can detect physical diseases with the help of exosomes —a substance found in tears.

A professor at the Wenzhou Medical University in China, Dr. Fei Liu, explained that exosomes are produced from blood plasma, which implies that they circulate throughout the body with the blood.

The information inside the body and different organs (in the form of biomarkers) is recorded inside the exosomes and continues to be stored, making tears a journal of physical health.

Exosomes have also helped to discover essential information about neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.

How Does the Device Work?

The device has a permeable nanolayer that extracts exosomes from the Tear Fluid (TF) in five minutes to identify different diseases.

The procedure is reportedly painless and it can help diagnose eye-related conditions as well as other diseases.

Exosomes

Exosomes are particles that are naturally released from cells. They function as messenger particles that are responsible for cell-to-cell communication.

Substances like proteins, lipids, nucleic acids, and other metabolites can be found in the exosomes, and they contain hidden signs of diseases.