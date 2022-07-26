Wheat Support Price to be Announced in August: Commerce Minister

Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar Tuesday said that the government will announce the support price of wheat next month.

His remarks came during a briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce that met under the Chairmanship of Raza Rabbani Khar.

The minister said that the timely announcement regarding the fixation of wheat support price would prove advantageous for the farmers. He commented that the previous government failed to announce the wheat support price on time.

The minister highlighted that Pakistan has become a wheat-importing nation instead of exporting the commodity to countries around the globe.

He said that Pakistan will not import wheat after two years as the government will be able to turn around the situation within this time frame.

Regarding the import of coal from Afghanistan, the minister said that matters in this regard have been finalized. The government would facilitate the private sector to import coal from the neighboring country. The minister said that the government has banned the import of coal from all the other countries except Afghanistan because Afghan coal is economical despite high tax rates.