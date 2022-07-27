Punjab University Extends Summer Vacations

The Punjab University is extending summer vacations for all of its teaching departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges.

According to the official notification issued by the university’s Additional Registrar Academics, Hafiz Abdul Qayyum, the Punjab University will now reopen on Monday, August 15.

In June, the Punjab University announced summer vacations from Monday, June 6, to Friday, July 29. The university was initially set to reopen on Monday, August 1.

However, the date for the resumption of academic activities at the Punjab University has now been extended to August 15.

Earlier this month, the Punjab University announced 7 holidays for the employees as well as the students attending summer courses on account of Eid-ul-Azha.

The university remained closed from Saturday, July 9 to Friday, July 15 on account of Eid.

Reopening of Schools and Colleges

Meanwhile, summer vacations in all public and private schools and colleges in Punjab are also ending as they are set to reopen on Monday, August 1.

In May, the School Education Department (SED) and Higher Education Department (HED) notified summer vacations from Wednesday, July 1 to Sunday, August 31.

While students are also gearing up to return to schools and colleges, there is no indication that they will receive new textbooks from the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB). The printing of textbooks has been delayed due to PCTB’s incompetence.

More than three million students in Punjab were forced to enter the new academic year without receiving textbooks. They were also compelled to complete summer vacation homework without textbooks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also taken serious notice of the delay in printing textbooks caused by the incompetence of PCTB. The premier had also ordered Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, to present a detailed report about the reasons behind the delay and expedite the printing, but to no avail.