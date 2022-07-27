Video of Long Queue at K2’s Deadly Bottleneck Takes Internet by Storm

A video showing a long queue of mountaineers passing through K2’s Bottleneck has gone viral. The video tweeted by Nepali mountaineer, Mingma G, showed the climbers trudging toward the summit.

The breathtaking video which showed what the climber called the ‘scary part of K2’, also indicated how challenging it is to climb the steep terrain of K2, which is often called one of the deadliest mountains in the world.

Bottle Neck of K2 on 22-July-2022 pic.twitter.com/HM1wtHNieE — Mingma G (@14peaks) July 27, 2022

Social media users are in awe of the video shared by the mountaineer, with the video being shared widely on different social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Winds on K2’s peak can blow at more than 200 kmph (125 miles per hour), and temperatures dip to -60 °C (-76 °F), which makes for a more challenging mountaineering experience.

First Pakistani Woman to Summit K2

Samina Baig summited K2 early on 22 July to become the first Pakistani woman to successfully scale the second highest mountain in the world.

Her team on the ground issued a statement in this regard, saying, “We are extremely proud to announce that Samina Baig, with her strong Pakistani team, successfully summited the world’s most fascinating and dangerous mountain, known as Savage Mountain, the world’s second and Pakistan’s tallest mountain, K2, at 8,611 meters this morning at 7:42 AM”.

It added, “Grateful and blessed that K2 allowed her to stand atop this incredible mountain”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Baig for her accomplishment in a tweet that read: “Congratulations to Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to reach the summit of the world’s second highest peak, K2, and her family on their accomplishment. Samina Baig has emerged as a symbol of Pakistani women’s determination, courage, and bravery”.

Baig, 31, had previously summited Mount Everest in 2013 and has also scaled the seven highest peaks in the world, known as the Seven Summits.