Work on Thar Coal Project to be Completed by First Quarter 2023

The work on the 1,320 MW Thar coal power project, which faced multiple delays during the last few years, would be completed within the first quarter of 2023.

This was discussed during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of Shanghai Electric, led by its president Liu Ping. Prime Minister was informed that the Thar coal power project has proved advantageous for the local community as it has created more than 7,000 jobs for locals.

The prime minister said that the Thar coal power project should have been completed much earlier, but it faced hiccups due to the negligence of the previous regime. Once the project is completed, it would produce 1,320 MW of electricity; generated through local coal.

The prime minister said that the Chinese cooperation and investment have provided crucial support in infrastructure, advancement in public transportation, and resolution of the energy crisis. The government would not allow any further delay in the Chinese-supported projects.

He commented that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is playing a pivotal role in the economic progress of Pakistan and the welfare of the masses. Pakistan is thankful to the Chinese President and Chinese leadership for providing support during tough times.

To cooperate with Shanghai Electric for the early completion of the Thar coal power project, the prime minister gave the role of Special Representative to his Special Envoy, Zafar-ud-Din Mahmood, and Additional Secretary, Nadeem Chaudhary.

The meeting was also attended by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir, Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadiq Malik, Special Envoys, Zafar-ud-Din Mahmood, Dr. Jahanzeb Khan, and other concerned officials.