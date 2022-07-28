Coca-Cola Plants 30,000 Saplings in Lahore as Part of their Sustainable Business Strategy

Environmental degradation has reached a point where it is threatening the survival of people around the world. Pakistan is among the top 10 countries most impacted by climate change and its resultant environmental issues.

It is essential at this point that to find sustainable solutions, everyone, from individuals to organizations needs to come together as no one can fix this on their own.

As part of the company’s purpose of “Refresh the world. Make a difference”, the company will be planting 30,000 saplings in Lahore during the ongoing monsoon season.

The activity was conducted in partnership with the Environment Protection Department, Punjab, and Parks & Horticulture Authority, Lahore.

The activity was attended by the employees of Coca-Cola and senior leadership of all the collaborating organizations including; Fahad Ashraf, Vice-President Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan, Dr. Naeem Rauf, Secretary Environment Protection Department, Punjab, Mian Shakeel Ahmed;

Secretary, Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Department, Punjab, and Umar Jahangir, Director General, Parks & Horticulture Authority, Lahore.

Research has shown that planting indigenous trees is one of the first lines of defence against the detrimental impacts of climate change, be it the rising temperatures or flooding.

In the spirit of collaboration and its global vision, The Coca-Cola Company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities are integrated into its business strategy. They’re focused on areas where they can have a measurable, positive impact on the communities they serve around the world.

The Coca-Cola Export Corporation, Pakistan and Afghanistan region has spent over $10 million in the last 8 years to expand and develop its sustainability portfolio which focuses on relief efforts, water stewardship, environmental development, women empowerment, education, and, recycling.

Previously as well Coca-Cola has led by example when it comes to creating real magic between public-private partnerships. Last year, Coca-Cola paved Pakistan’s first plastic road on Ataturk Avenue in Islamabad to demonstrate the collection and re-use of large-scale PET plastic waste.

To help tackle the issue of Pakistan’s water crisis the company has an extensive water stewardship portfolio with over 9 projects in partnership with its bottlers Coca-Cola Içecek and leading NGOs.

Coca-Cola is committed to the communities where it operates and is working to reduce its carbon footprint and protect the environment in a holistic manner.

For this back in 2018, they launched the World Without Waste. It is an ambitious environmental program that aims to help collect and recycle a bottle or can – regardless of where it comes from – for every one the company sells by 2030.