Islamabad Announces School Timings for New Academic Session

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced the school timings for model schools and colleges across Islamabad from 1 August onwards in the wake of the new academic session 2022-2023.

According to a notification issued by FDE’s Director Academics and QA, Riffat Jabeen, the timings for the single shift institutions will be from 8:00 AM to 02:00 PM on Monday-Thursday, and 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Fridays.

Whereas for the double shift institutions, the morning shift timing will be from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM on Monday-Thursday, and 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Fridays.

Meanwhile, in the evening shift, the timings will be from 1:30 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday-Thursday, and 2:30 PM to 7:00 PM on Fridays.

In addition, the school timing for Pre-I (Montessori/Prep) will be from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday-Friday.

As per the details, the educational institutes will resume their activities with 100 percent strength of students for five working days.

Punjab’s School Timings

In a related development, Punjab School Education Department has also announced new school timings for the province, effective from 1 August onwards.

As per the details, the boys’ schools will open at 7:30 AM and close at 1 PM. Whereas, the girls’ schools will be operated from 7:15 AM to 1 PM.

However, on Fridays, the schools will close at 11:30 AM for boys and 11:00 AM for girls.

Furthermore, the schools that conduct double shifts will operate their first shift from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.