Punjab Announces New School Timings After Summer Vacations

The Punjab School Education Department has announced new school timings for the province, including Lahore, effective from 1 August onwards.

Accordingly, boys’ schools will open at 7:30 AM and close at 1 PM. Meanwhile, girls’ schools will be run between 7:15 AM and 1 PM.

However, on Fridays, the school timings will end at 11:30 AM for boys and 11:00 AM for girls.

Schools that operate double shifts will run the first shift will be from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Furthermore, the winter timings will be applicable from 15 October onward.

In May, the Government of Punjab announced summer vacations from 1 June to 31 July 2022.

Previously, the provincial education department had warned that the afternoon schools would be shut down if their funds were not provided within a month as teachers had not been paid their salaries.

In May, 7,000 Insaf Afternoon Schools in the province were on the verge of being closed due to insufficient funds, and it was learned that thousands of teachers had not been paid their salaries for about four months.

The department’s spokesman said that the teachers would be paid their dues as soon as the funds were received.

While the provincial government stated that it has insufficient funds to finance the Insaf Afternoon Schools, it had released Rs. 3.5 billion to run the administrative affairs of the public schools in Punjab. Of the total amount released, over Rs. 140 million was given to the government schools as per a notification issued by the Finance Department.