Images of Sindhi Villagers Catching Crocodiles Go Viral

An unknown number of crocodiles moved into the ditches and trenches around Haleji Lake in Thatta through cracks in the embankments on Thursday morning after heavy rains raised the water level. However, this has left the locals scared for their lives.

The villagers reportedly spent the night awake in the fear of the reptiles.

ALSO READ Picture of Locals Capturing Massive Crocodile in Ghotki Goes Viral

According to the details, after a dangerous operation to keep their families safe, a group of villagers successfully managed to capture a crocodile that had snuck into the village while hunting for food in Makke Dinu Jokhio village near Jungshahi town in district Thatta, early on Friday.

Ironically, as the locals were trying to figure out how to get rid of the crocodile, a Wildlife Department official and a policeman arrived at the scene only to get photographs of themselves with the animal and take credit for the ‘successful rescue operation.’

The villagers claimed that the reptiles had wandered into the nearby villages and had recently they killed an 11-year-old girl called Ayesha, and injured many others, including Ibrahim Mirbahar, Kallo Mirbahar, Maman Mirbahar, and Baghal Jokhio.

The crocodiles are also said to have dragged away 16 goats, two cows, a buffalo, and several other livestock near the riverbanks.

ALSO READ SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Soars Due to Increase in Food Prices

An anonymous source in the department revealed that it had misappropriated the funds for the crocodiles’ food, which had pushed the hungry reptiles to foray into the nearby villages.

A wildlife department official in charge of the reptiles also stated that seven crocodiles had been released into Haleji Lake as a gift from the former Chief Minister, Mumtaz Ali Bhutto.