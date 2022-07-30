Islamabad’s Private Schools Announce Decision About Extending Summer Vacations

Private schools in Islamabad have announced that they will reopen on 1 August as the summer vacations end on 31 July.

The President of the Private Schools Association Islamabad (PSAI), Ghufran Elahi, said that the schools will reopen as per the previous schedule and there has been no word about the rescheduling of the holidays from 1 August onward.

Summer vacations for primary schools in the federal capital had commenced earlier than the announced schedule because of a heatwave. The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) had declared summer holidays for all the private and public primary institutions from May 16 onwards.

New Timings

The FDE recently announced school timings for model schools and colleges across Islamabad from 1 August onward.

Accordingly, the timings for the single shift institutions will be from 8 AM to 2 PM, Monday through Thursday, and 8 AM to 12:30 PM on Fridays.

For the double shift institutions, the morning shift timings will be from 8 AM to 1:30 PM from Monday to Thursday, and 8 AM to 12:30 PM on Fridays.

Similarly, the evening shift timings will be from 1:30 PM to 7 PM, Monday through Thursday, and 2:30 PM to 7 PM on Fridays.

Meanwhile, the timings for Pre-I (Montessori/Prep) will be from 8 AM to 12 PM from Monday to Friday.