Pakistani Doctors Aren’t Banned From Working in the US: PMC

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has denied reports circulating in the media regarding restrictions on doctors, and students aiming to work and train in the US.

According to a PMC spokesperson, the commission had completed the application process of acquiring accreditation by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME), and he reaffirmed that Pakistani doctors aiming to train or work abroad are not under any restrictions.

Moreover, he called the media reports baseless and concerning. Furthermore, he claimed it to be ‘propaganda’ being circulated by self-serving persons. He added that India is yet to register for WFME’s accreditation.

Furthermore, the spokesperson said that the process for PMC’s recognition would end after 18 months, whereas the review process by WFME will take another 6-12 months. It was further revealed that PMC successfully met the international standards and goals necessary to successfully conclude the application process.

In addition, with the process starting soon, the medical authority is predicted to be recognized by WFME by the end of 2023, claimed the spokesperson.