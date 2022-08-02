Pakistan Vs. India Clash on 28 August as Schedule Announced for Asia Cup 2022

Published Aug 2, 2022
Asia Cup Trophy

The Asia Cup 2022 will commence on 27 August in UAE with the final set to be played on September 11.

The schedule for the 15th edition of the Asia Cup has been announced with the tournament set to begin on August 27, with the hosts Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the tournament opener.

India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry a day later in Dubai.

The final is set to be played on September 11. The Asia Cup, which was last played in 2018, will be played in the T20 format, with nine teams participating.

UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will play a qualifying round with the winner joining India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh in the main tournament.

Here is the complete schedule of the Asia Cup.

Match Date Team Venue Time
1 27-Aug Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Dubai 18:00
2 28-Aug India Vs Pakistan Dubai 18:00
3 30-Aug Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Sharjah 18:00
4 31-Aug India Vs Qualifier Dubai 18:00
5 1-Sep Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Dubai 18:00
6 2-Sep Pakistan Vs Qualifier Sharjah 18:00
7 3-Sep B1 Vs B2 Sharjah 18:00
8  4-Sep A1 Vs A2 Dubai 18:00
9  6-Sep A1 Vs B1 Dubai 18:00
10 7-Sep A2 Vs B2 Dubai 18:00
11 8-Sep A1 Vs B2 Dubai 18:00
12 9-Sep B1 Vs A2 Dubai 18:00
13 11-Sep Final Dubai 18:00

