Pakistan Vs. India Clash on 28 August as Schedule Announced for Asia Cup 2022

The Asia Cup 2022 will commence on 27 August in UAE with the final set to be played on September 11.

The schedule for the 15th edition of the Asia Cup has been announced with the tournament set to begin on August 27, with the hosts Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the tournament opener.

India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry a day later in Dubai.

The final is set to be played on September 11. The Asia Cup, which was last played in 2018, will be played in the T20 format, with nine teams participating.

UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will play a qualifying round with the winner joining India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh in the main tournament.

Here is the complete schedule of the Asia Cup.