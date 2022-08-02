UAE Apprised About Investment Opportunities in Pakistan

Pakistan has apprised the United Arab Emirates (UAE) about potential areas of investment to build upon the already strong ties in various sectors, including energy, refinery, petroleum, and trade.

This was discussed during a meeting between the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail, and the Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, at the Finance Division.

Minister Issued assured the ambassador of full support and facilitation to UAE for investing in Pakistan.

He remarked that Pakistan and the UAE share long-standing bilateral ties in various areas and highlighted that the incumbent government is focusing on various avenues of mutual interest to elevate the bilateral relations to a new level.

Ambassador Al-Zaabi also showed a keen interest in enhancing and strengthening the bilateral relationship between both countries, especially on economic fronts.