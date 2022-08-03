Balochistan Announces Schedule for Bi-Annual Matric Exams

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta has announced the schedule for SSC (Failure, Fresh, and Improvement) bi-annual examinations 2022.

According to the official notification, the exams will start on 4 October. The last date to submit admission forms with a normal fee is 25 August.

31 August is the deadline for submission of admissions forms with a fine of Rs. 500 while 7 September is the last date to submit admission forms with a fine of Rs. 1,000.

The registration fee for the 2022 bi-annual exams is Rs. 1,100. The fee for one paper in the science group is Rs. 1,100 and Rs. 2,200 for more than one paper. The fee for one paper in the arts group is Rs. 1,100 and Rs. 2,100 for more than one paper.

In a separate development, Balochistan’s Education Department had announced to extend the summer vacations in educational institutes in the summer zone due to the recent heavy monsoon rainfalls and subsequent floods last week.

As per the official notification, all public and private schools and colleges in the summer zone will reopen on 15 August. The Education Department had announced early vacations for educational institutes in the summer zone in May this year due to extremely hot weather. The summer vacations started on 15 May and were supposed to end on 31 July.