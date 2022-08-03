Govt Likely to Allow Pharmaceutical Companies to Import Anesthesia From India

To meet the country’s demand for anesthesia, the federal government has authorized local pharmaceutical companies to import sedative chemicals from India rather than the United States.

The issue came to light after local pharmaceutical companies refused to purchase sedative chemicals from the United States due to the depreciation of Pakistani rupees against the US dollar and high import costs.

According to the Punjab healthcare facility administrations, the shortage of sedative chemicals in the province has forced several hospitals in Lahore and other parts of Punjab to postpone surgeries.

It has also been reported that the health secretary and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) have already given the go-ahead for anesthesia to be imported from the neighboring country.

If everything goes according to plan, a shipment from India containing anesthesia in a gaseous state could arrive in Pakistan and be distributed throughout the country within the next few days.

It is worth noting that last year, Fawad Hussain, the then-Federal Minister for Science and Technology, claimed that Pakistan would soon be able to manufacture anesthesia, but the country is still unable to do so.