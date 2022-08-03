Olympics Committee Considers Adding Cricket in LA Games 2028

International Olympic Committee has shortlisted cricket as a potential addition to the upcoming Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028. The final decision regarding cricket’s inclusion in the world’s biggest sports competition will be made after a meeting between ICC and IOC in 2023.

International Olympics Committee has given a green signal for the inclusion of new sports in the Olympics as it has shortlisted 9 sports for this purpose with cricket being one of them. The final verdict will be given by IOC once the meeting with ICC is done. The representatives of ICC and IOC are expected to meet in 2023 in Mumbai with ICC claiming their case to be strong.

Cricket has a golden chance to make its way to the top sporting spectacle after being included in Commonwealth Games after 24 years. ICC has declared the game as one fitting the criteria of Olympics with massive fan-following around the world as well as an equal representation of both men and women.

Other sports being considered by International Olympic Committee for addition to Los Angeles Games 2028 include baseball, softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kickboxing, squash, and motorsport.