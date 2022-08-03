Shan Masood’s Non-Selection Continues to Anger Fans on Social Media

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, as well as the Asia Cup 2022.

The squad for the two formats saw some changes with the right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali, being replaced by Naseem Shah, and Abdullah Shafique and Salman Ali Agha making their way to the ODI setup.

Meanwhile, cricket fans got angry on social media after Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, stated that although Shan is in great form, there’s no place for him in the squad.

Shan Masood, who was dropped from the squad in 2020, has recently shown excellent form in both red and white-ball cricket and was selected for the Test series against Australia and Sri Lanka but did not get to play.

The left-hander was the third-highest run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League 2022 and is still among the top scorers in the ongoing County Championship and T20 Blast 2022.

It was also reported earlier this week that Shan could return to the ODI squad after nearly two years, but the selection committee refused to consider his name for the ODI squad.

Following announcing the squad, the Twitterati were quick to react to the development. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Should Shaan Masood opt to start his business, teach at some school & quit cricket or sell mangoes. What else is he needed to do? Performing across all the formats. One can be unjust but it can’t be perpetual injustice. @joji_39 @iRashidLatif68 @MuhammadWasim77 @shani_official — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) August 3, 2022

ChiefSelector Mohammad Wasim "Salman Ali Agha has performed in domestic cricket in the middle order hence included in ODI squad. The situation is not allowing us to experiment Shan Masood in the middle order right now." #NETHvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) August 3, 2022

Who said Shan Masood will be given a chance in the Netherlands tour??? WRONG! Shan’s form doesn’t mean anything to selectors, especially Mohammad Waseem..! — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) August 3, 2022

Whats the fault of Shan Masood ??? Average of 57 in List A Cricket

Performing outstandingly well in all 3 formates of the game but selectors still prefer others over him. pic.twitter.com/C8b9b4p4Mi — Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) August 3, 2022

What else Shan Masood needs to do to get selectors’ attention? He has consistently ticked all the boxes to get selected, but selectors consistently doing injustice to him. #InjusticetoShan — Rizwan Ali (@joji_39) August 3, 2022

Shan Masood is ignored again … https://t.co/sh7biygnEh — Muhammad Aarif (@Md_Arif_S) August 3, 2022