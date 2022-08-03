Shan Masood’s Non-Selection Continues to Anger Fans on Social Media

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 3, 2022 | 3:59 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, as well as the Asia Cup 2022.

The squad for the two formats saw some changes with the right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali, being replaced by Naseem Shah, and Abdullah Shafique and Salman Ali Agha making their way to the ODI setup.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, cricket fans got angry on social media after Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, stated that although Shan is in great form, there’s no place for him in the squad.

Shan Masood, who was dropped from the squad in 2020, has recently shown excellent form in both red and white-ball cricket and was selected for the Test series against Australia and Sri Lanka but did not get to play.

ALSO READ

The left-hander was the third-highest run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League 2022 and is still among the top scorers in the ongoing County Championship and T20 Blast 2022.

It was also reported earlier this week that Shan could return to the ODI squad after nearly two years, but the selection committee refused to consider his name for the ODI squad.

ALSO READ

Following announcing the squad, the Twitterati were quick to react to the development. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Also Read

Imad Ali Jan

close
>