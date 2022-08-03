President Approves Appointment of Maqbool Ahmed Gondal as Controller General of Accounts

The President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, has approved the appointment of Maqbool Ahmed Gondal as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The appointment is in accordance with section 4 of the CGA ordinance, which reads: “There shall be a Controller General of Accounts who shall be appointed by the President from amongst the officers of the Accounts Group and shall be a BPS 22 officer.”

The post was vacant after the retirement of Farrukh Ahmed Hamidi.

Gondal is a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service. Prior to the appointment, he was working as Additional Auditor-General-II at the AGP office in Islamabad and was also posted as the Additional Auditor General-I at the AGP office.