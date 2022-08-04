Commerce Minister Assures Small Chambers of Resolving Their Issues

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday expressed the resolve to overcome problems faced by the business community and assured the government’s full support in this regard.

He expressed these views while talking to delegations from different chambers of commerce and industry. The chambers include Peshawar Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Haripur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The minister assured to overcome problems faced by small chambers, especially the issue of their memberships. He said that the government believes in facilitating the business community through its business-friendly policies.

Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce & Industry delegation was led by its president Syed Haider Raza Naqvi while the delegation included Vice President Mian Zahid Jameel Patiala, Executive Members Capt (r) Taimur, Hanif Shahid Gujjar, and others. The delegation suggested the minister to provide extra incentives over increased exports that are above the average for the last year.

Peshawar Chamber of Commerce & Industry delegation was headed by its president Khalid Farooq Malik. The other members included former KP Minister Agha Syed Zahir Ali Shah, former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Peshawar Chamber group leader Malik Mehar Elahi, former president PCCI Shakeel Saraf, Senior Vice President Haji Waheed, and others.

During its meeting, the delegation apprised the minister of the problems faced by small chambers of the country. Points to improve the quantum of trade with the neighboring countries of Iran and Afghanistan also came under discussion.

Haripur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (HCCI) delegation was led by its president Muhammad Saleem Awan while other members included senior vice president Sher Afgan Malik, vice president Umair Khalid, former president Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas and others.

ALSO READ Faisalabad Traders Announce Long March to Islamabad Over Sales Tax in Electricity Bills

The delegation during its meeting highlighted the issue of tax relief to the areas of FATA and PATA but said that they should be bound to sell their products in their area and not in settled areas.

The delegation requested the minister for fund allocation for the R&D sector for HCCI, upon which the minister referred the issue to the Export Development Fund (EDF).

Representative of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Ali Hamayun Butt, along with executives of the chamber also called on the minister and discussed issues related to import margin on scrap.