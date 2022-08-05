2021 Vs. 2022: Price Comparison of Suzuki Alto and Its Competitors

Car prices have risen drastically over the past year due to a steep decline in the local currency value and a rise in tax rates, interest rates, freight charges, and material costs.

ALSO READ Karachi’s Traffic Plan Announced as Sindh Bans Pillion Riding Due to Muharram

The recent price hikes have driven the prices of Suzuki Alto and its competitors close to or over Rs. 2 million. Here’s how much the prices of Suzuki Alto and its competitors have increased:

Pak Suzuki Motor Company Models Prices in August 2021 (Rs.) Prices in August 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Suzuki Alto VX 1,134,000 1,789,000 655,000 Suzuki Alto VXR 1,335,000 2,079,000 744,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS 1,521,000 2,399,000 878,000 Regal Automobiles Prince Pearl 1,111,000 1,920,000 809,000 United Motors United Bravo 1,030,000 1,339,000 309,000

During the same time last year, the enactment of Automotive Industry Development and Export Police (AIDEP) 2021-26 allowed for a reduction in car prices. However, the soaring demand for cars led to tremendous CKD imports, which drove up the current account deficit.

To stop foreign exchange reserves from declining further, the government increased Federal Excise Duties (FEDs), Additional Customs Duties (ACDs), and General Sales Tax (GST) on certain vehicles.

ALSO READ Study Proves Women are Better Drivers Than Men

Early 2022 saw the ousting of former prime minister Imran Khan, following which, Pakistan’s economy also suffered due to political instability. Furthermore, in the 2022 fiscal budget, the government increased taxes on cars further, along with putting curbs on the auto sector imports.

Industry experts, as well as the automakers, reckon that the company is likely to hurt the car demand by 25 to 35 percent.