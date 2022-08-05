Design Leak Reveals Big Change in Upcoming Apple iPad

Apple is coming with a new iPad model which will feature a faster chipset and a USB type-C port. The computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the upcoming device have been leaked.

While the size of the port is not visible in the images clearly, the red mark shows the port hole. The front of the render displays a front camera on the top bezel and a Home button in the bottom bezel. The Home button will have a fingerprint sensor embedded in it. The back of the render displays a camera with one sensor and an LED flash. According to some rumors, the screen size of the upcoming model is 10.5” or 10.9”, bigger than the current 10.2”.

Some rumors say that the upcoming device will have the A14 chipset on board – the one present in iPhone 12 series. The current top-end model uses the A13 chipset.

The size of the upcoming model will be 248.62 x 179.5 x 6.98 mm. It means that this model will be wider, shorter, and slimmer in size as compared to the current model.

It is expected that this would be Apple’s cheapest tablet if these rumors are correct. The other details will be revealed at the event along with the new iPhones this year in October.