Inam Butt to Face Indian Opponent in Wrestling Event Final at CWG2022

Pakistani wrestler, Inam Butt, has qualified for the finals of the 86 kg category of men’s freestyle wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The star athlete will face off against the Indian wrestler, Deepak Punia, for the gold medal match.

ALSO READ Mesmerizing Views and Adventurous Activities – Malam Jabba Ski Resort Has it All

Inam Butt defeated the South African wrestler, Lessing Edward, in the semi-finals of the 86 kg category of men’s freestyle wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Pakistani wrestler dominated the opponent scoring 5 points in return for his 3 points.

Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt booked a berth in the semifinals of the 86 kg wrestling event after defeating Australian opponent, Jayden Lawrence. Inam Butt remained successful by recording 8 points while his opponent managed only 3 in the quarter-finals of the men’s freestyle 86 kg wrestling.