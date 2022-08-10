Indian PM Modi Recalls Sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain on 10th Muharram

Muslims across the globe mourned the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and his family who fought bravely against the unjust and oppressive king in Karbala, Iraq.

On the 10th of Muharram, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also recalled the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and acknowledged his courage, commitment to truth, and fight against injustice.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, “Today is a day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). He is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice. He also placed great importance on equality and brotherhood.”

Meanwhile, processions on the 9th and 10th of Muharram in Pakistan were also concluded amid tight security, as the government had deployed police and other security officials across the country, particularly in sensitive areas.

In order to ensure foolproof security and avoid untoward incidents during processions at Imam bargahs, mobile networks and internet services also remained suspended in sensitive areas of the country.

The administration had also blocked the roads with containers and barriers to keep the crowds at bay, and visitors could only enter after passing through the walk-through gates.