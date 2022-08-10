KP to Get its First Eco-Friendly Housing Scheme

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has decided to roll out an economical and affordable housing scheme for the residents of district Bannu.

Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan chaired an important meeting on the matter, in which key decisions were made.

KP’s Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali Khan, and Minister for Local Government, Faisal Amin Gandapur, attended the meeting. Also in attendance were the Principal Secretary to CM, Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Local Government, Zaheerul Islam, Secretary Law, Masood Ahmad, Secretary Planning and Development, Shah Mahmood, and other senior officials.

They were apprised that the housing scheme would be KP’s first green and sustainable housing scheme with modern facilities, built in the south of Bannu and linked through the Bannu-Lakki Road.

It was also stated that the Provincial Working Development Party (PWDP) has already approved PC-1 of the project, worth Rs. 62 million.

It was decided in the meeting that the execution of the project would be transferred from the local government department to the housing department to swiftly commence the practical work and finish it as scheduled. The CM also instructed the authorities to arrange for a meeting of the board of the provincial housing authority to formally hand the project over to the housing department.

Highlighting the importance of the project, CM Khan said that it would address the increasing demand for residential housing in the southern parts of the province.

He also hinted at performing the groundbreaking of the project during his forthcoming visit to Bannu and instructed the officials to prepare for it.

Note: Featured image is only for illustration purposes.