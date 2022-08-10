New Zealand Cricket Releases Superstar Trent Boult From Central Contracts

New Zealand Cricket has agreed to release Trent Boult from the central contracts so that he can spend more time with his family, while also making himself available for domestic leagues.

The 33-year-old fast bowler requested the release after several conversations with NZC, which today agreed to the arrangements.

The move means Boult, who has taken 317 Test wickets, 169 at the ODI level, and 62 in T20I cricket, will have a significantly reduced role with the team during his final years in the game, while still being eligible for selection if and when available.

NZC Chief Executive, David White, said the left-armer had made it clear during discussions that his appetite for touring had diminished, and that he wished to spend more time with his family.

“We respect Trent’s position,” said White. “He’s been completely honest and up-front with us about his reasoning and, while we’re sad to be losing him as a fully-contracted player, he leaves with our best wishes and our sincere thanks.”

Trent’s made a massive contribution to the New Zealand team since his Test debut in late 2011 and is now considered one of the best multi-format cricketers in the world. We’re very proud of what he’s achieved.

White said he was confident Boult understood what the decision meant in terms of his international playing future.

“We’ve had several conversations and I know Trent understands that, in terms of selection, NZC will continue to make a priority of those players with either central or domestic contracts.

Boult said it had been a difficult call to make.

“This has been a really tough decision for me and I’d like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point,” he said.

“Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I’m so proud of everything I’ve been able to achieve with the Kiwis over the past 12 years,” he added.

Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket.

He said he understood the move would diminish his chances of playing for the national team.

“I still have a big desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to deliver at the international level. However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection,” he added.

“Having said that, as a fast bowler I know I have a limited career span, and I feel the time is right to move into this next phase,” Boult concluded.