Samsung’s Latest and Greatest Flip Phone is Here

Samsung is setting new benchmarks for foldable phones around the world with its latest generation of Z series phones called the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will no doubt set the scene for rival companies to release their own iterations later on, so let’s see what it’s all about.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is almost identical to its predecessor. The main display is exactly the same as before, but with smaller bezels. It is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It has support for HDR10+ as well as 1200 nits peak brightness. Thanks to the new hinge, the gap between the two halves is even smaller than before once the phone is folded.

The outer display is also the same at 1.9-inches but it now has more customization options with more widgets and it also lets you reply to messages with speech-to-text.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a slight upgrade over Samsung’s SD8G1, but a bigger improvement over last year’s Snapdragon 888. The memory options are no different from before including 8 to 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. There is no memory card slot for extra storage.

For software, it boots Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. FlexMode (opening up the phone halfway with the top half acting as the main screen and the bottom having the controls and options) has also received an upgrade and now supports more apps like Zoom, Facebook Messenger, and others.

Cameras

One of the cameras have received an upgrade on the Flip 4. It now features the 12MP camera originally used on the Galaxy S21 and Z Fold 3, with an additional 12MP lens for ultrawide shots. You can record 4K 60FPS videos as well as 1080p and 720p clips in slow motion.

The selfie camera is still the same 10MP shooter from before.

Battery and Pricing

The battery department brings a welcome upgrade to the table. It is now a 3,700 mAh cell (up from 3,300 mAh), which has faster charging than before at 25W (up from 15W). Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are still intact.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in Graphite, Pink Gold, Bora Purple, and Blue color options on top of the Beskope Edition letting you pick and choose which color to use on which half of the phone. Pricing is yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications