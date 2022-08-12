FBR Gives Final Deadline to Customs Officers to Declare Dual Nationality

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given a final deadline to all customs officials to declare whether they hold dual nationality or not.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given a final deadline of August 28, 2022 to customs officials (Grade-17 and above) to declare their dual nationalities.

According to the FBR’s instructions issued to the field formations, the board has asked customs officers to declare dual identity till 28th August. The detailed information on the prescribed format has been sought in respect of all customs officers of FBR including officers on deputation (BS-17 and above) and their spouses. The FBR has stated that it requires information for updating its system.

The FBR has asked three questions from the customs officials;