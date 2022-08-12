Suzuki Alto and Honda City Dominate Car Sales in July [Top 5 List]

The ongoing inflation, local currency depreciation, and import restrictions have wreaked havoc on the Pakistani car industry and it is starting to show in terms of car sales.

Due to slow production and diminished demand, monthly car sales have hit their lowest point this year to just under 12,000 units. This is a stark contrast to June 2022’s sales, when the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (PAMA) members alone sold over 28,000 units.

According to sales figures, all automakers including Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), and Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) saw a major decline in sales. Even then, the sales of a few cars remained respectable.

With that, the five best-selling cars of July 2022 are as follows:

Note: Non-PAMA members such as Kia, Changan, Proton, Haval, MG, Prince-DFSK, and United did not share their official sales figures.

#5: Toyota Yaris

A once best-selling sedan in Pakistan, Toyota Yaris has fallen several spots since the debut of the 6th generation Honda City. Last month, Toyota IMC sold 647 units of Yaris, which has landed it in the 5th spot among the best-selling vehicles in Pakistan.

Toyota Yaris sales have declined possibly due to dampened demand. At a similar price point, cars such as Changan Alsvin, gen-6 Honda City, and gen-3 Suzuki Swift offer better features and looks, making the Yaris look and feel dated.

#4: Suzuki Cultus

Continuing on its turbulent trajectory, Suzuki Cultus broke into the top-five seller’s list in July 2022, beating a consistent performer in Suzuki Wagon R. Despite a whopping decline of 87 percent in sales compared to last month, Cultus took the 4th spot with 661 unit sales.

#3: Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla’s standing has diminished slightly by one rank in June’s top-five sellers’ list due to production cuts and price hikes. Toyota IMC sold 1,087 units of the Corolla in July 2022, making it the 3rd best-selling car of the month overall.

At its price, Corolla competes with the top-trim-level Honda City, as well as against its own category of sedans including Hyundai Elantra and base Honda Civic.

#2: Honda City

Honda City has broken Toyota Corolla’s winning streak to become the best-selling sedan for the second consecutive month. HACL sold an impressive 1,986 units of City last month, beating Toyota Yaris, Corolla, Changan Alsvin, Suzuki Swift, as well as several A-segment cars.

Honda City’s sales will likely stay strong due to its smaller-engined variant which is subject to lesser taxes, compared to cars with engines larger than 1300cc.

#1: Suzuki Alto

Suzuki Alto remains the best-selling car in Pakistan despite the production crunch. In July 2022, PSMC sold a respectable 4,618 units of the Alto, making it the best-selling car in Pakistan for the 7th consecutive month this year.

Alto’s strong sales give PSMC the largest market share in Pakistan. Its price and ultra-frugal fuel economy remain its key selling points.

All automakers and industry experts expect a further decline in demand in days to come due to devastating inflation, price hikes, and lengthy delivery delays.